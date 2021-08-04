UK Establishes Fellowship Program to Study Health Care Inequities - Higher Education

UK Establishes Fellowship Program to Study Health Care Inequities

August 4, 2021 | :
by

Thailandria Daniels and Megan Stewart

To study health care inequities experienced by Black Americans, Dr. Anita Fernander, former associate professor in the University of Kentucky (UK) Department of Behavioral Science, worked to establish a fellowship program.

Now, two UK College of Medicine students were recently named inaugural participants of the Department of Behavioral Science White Coats for Black Lives Fellowship, the university reported.

Megan Stewart and Thailandria Daniels will receive a stipend to conduct research with behavioral science faculty mentors over a span of 18 months. Their projects—focused on occupational stress disparities between Black and White physicians and maternal health inequities—will be presented to the campus community in fall 2022.

