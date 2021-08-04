Mississippi State University Hires Dr. Dominique A. Quarles - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category : Diversity,More headlines,News,News Round up |

Mississippi State University Hires Dr. Dominique A. Quarles

August 4, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
Dr. Dominique A. Quarles

Dr. Dominique A. Quarles

Mississippi State University has named Dr. Dominique A. Quarles to serve as  assistant vice president for access, diversity, and inclusion.

Quarles will begin work this week to further MSU’s efforts in diversity and inclusion. He joins Ra’Sheda Forbes, MSU’s vice president for access, diversity, and inclusion. Together, they will work to further a culture of inclusion at MSU for all identities, ages, nationalities, sexual and gender orientation, religious affiliations, and physical and mental divergence.

“Dr. Quarles brings to us a track record of diversity, equity and inclusion that will allow us to continue to support the mission and vision of our great institution,” said Forbes.



MOST VIEWED


                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net