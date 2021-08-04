Mississippi State University Hires Dr. Dominique A. Quarles :

Mississippi State University has named Dr. Dominique A. Quarles to serve as assistant vice president for access, diversity, and inclusion.

Quarles will begin work this week to further MSU’s efforts in diversity and inclusion. He joins Ra’Sheda Forbes, MSU’s vice president for access, diversity, and inclusion. Together, they will work to further a culture of inclusion at MSU for all identities, ages, nationalities, sexual and gender orientation, religious affiliations, and physical and mental divergence.

“Dr. Quarles brings to us a track record of diversity, equity and inclusion that will allow us to continue to support the mission and vision of our great institution,” said Forbes.