The National Science Foundation Awards $10 Million to Duke to Diversify STEM :

Dr. Nicki Washington and Dr. Shaundra Daily of Duke University have been awarded $10 million from the National Science Foundation to create The Alliance for Identity-Inclusive Computing Education (AIICE).

AIICE focuses on access and retention for historically underrepresented groups in computing education by implementing systemic changes; combining social science with computer science to boost identity awareness; creating an all-inclusive environment; and working to implement identity-inclusive, policy-driven changes at the K-12 level in computer science education.

The Office of Institutional Technology at Duke will partner with universities around the U.S. to implement these changes. The Duke team said that this work will could impact 525,000 high school students and 35,000 undergraduate computer science students across the nation.

Washington and Daily said they hope to see a greater diversity in positions of leadership, which could avoid the creation of technologies that disproportionately impact people of color, like facial recognition and predictive policing software.