The National Science Foundation Awards $10 Million to Duke to Diversify STEM - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category : More headlines,News,News Round up |

The National Science Foundation Awards $10 Million to Duke to Diversify STEM

August 5, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
Dr.s Nicki Washington and Shaundra Daily

Drs. Nicki Washington and Shaundra Daily

Dr. Nicki Washington and Dr. Shaundra Daily of Duke University have been awarded $10 million from the National Science Foundation to create The Alliance for Identity-Inclusive Computing Education (AIICE).

AIICE focuses on access and retention for historically underrepresented groups in computing education by implementing systemic changes; combining social science with computer science to boost identity awareness; creating an all-inclusive environment; and working to implement identity-inclusive, policy-driven changes at the K-12 level in computer science education.

The Office of Institutional Technology at Duke will partner with universities around the U.S. to implement these changes. The Duke team said that this work will could impact 525,000 high school students and 35,000 undergraduate computer science students across the nation.

Washington and Daily said they hope to see a greater diversity in positions of leadership, which could avoid the creation of technologies that disproportionately impact people of color, like facial recognition and predictive policing software.

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
10 Diversity Champions II
Panel: ‘Guru Mentor Model’ Not Practical for Promoting Diversity Within STEM Professoriate
Study Finds Black Youth Interest in Technology Growing
Howard, Other HBCUs Launch Initiative in Teaching and Learning
Researchers Seek Key to Success of STEM Students at HBCUs

MOST VIEWED


                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net