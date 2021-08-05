× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

North Central College Names First Chief Diversity Officer :

North Central College in Naperville, Illinois appointed Dr. Rebecca Gordon as the institution’s inaugural chief diversity officer to serve in the president’s cabinet.

“My overarching goal is to address systemic barriers experienced by Black and other minoritized students, faculty and staff through systemic and cultural changes,” said Gordon, who identifies as nonbinary and uses the pronoun “R.”

Gordon brings to this new role professional expertise as a psychologist. In 2016, Gordon joined North Central as the first full-time Title IX coordinator.

Gordon implemented nondiscrimination and anti-racism programs, policies, and curricula on campus as the Title IX coordinator and, most recently, the assistant vice president for equity, diversity and inclusion.

“As chief diversity officer, Rebecca will help leverage best practices to promote an equitable campus culture in which minoritized students, faculty, and staff are fully seen, heard and included,” said Dr. Troy D. Hammond, president of North Central.