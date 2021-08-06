New U.S. Department of Education Committee to Work on Student Loan Forgiveness :

The U.S. Department of Education will establish a committee to meet virtually starting in October and rewrite the regulations for Public Service Loan forgiveness, income-contingent repayment plans, and borrower defense to repayment, as well as other areas.

Such regulations will assist borrowers in managing repayment or receiving a discharge or forgiveness of their federal student loans. The committee will also work on Pell Grant eligibility regulations for incarcerated people.

“This rulemaking committee will do the important work of improving borrowers’ access to benefits that reduce the burden of federal student loans, including targeted discharges,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “We look forward to convening the committee and remain committed to the mission of better serving our nation’s students and borrowers.”