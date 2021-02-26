Have California HSIs Boosted Latinx Success? Virtual Panel to Explore That Question - Higher Education

Have California HSIs Boosted Latinx Success? Virtual Panel to Explore That Question

February 26, 2021


A March 2 virtual panel will explore just what impact Hispanic serving institutions (HSIs) have had on California’s Latinx student population over the past 25 years.

Titled “California Briefing on 25 Years of HSIs in Accelerating Latinx Student Success,” the panel is hosted by Excelencia in Education — a nonprofit dedicated to identifying and promoting best practices for Latinx student success — California State UniversityCalifornia Community Colleges and California State University, Northridge.

The event is one of a series of state-themed virtual panels — all free and open to the public — exploring the role HSIs have played in specific states over the course of 25 years. Separate panels focusing on Texas and Arizona will be held on March 23 and March 25, respectively.

Confirmed speakers for the California panel include:

  • U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, D-Calif.
  • Sarita Brown, Co-Founder and President, Excelencia in Education
  • Deborah Santiago, Co-Founder and CEO, Excelencia in Education
  • Joseph Castro, Chancellor, California State University
  • Erika D. Beck, President, California State University, Northridge
  • Eloy Oakley, Chancellor, California Community Colleges
  • Jeff Green, CEO, The Trade Desk
  • Peter Taylor, CSU Trustee and President of the ECMC Foundation
