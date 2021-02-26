University of Washington to Launch DEI Initiative, Invest $5 Million for Faculty Hiring :

The University of Washington will be launching an initiative focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion, which includes investing $5 million for faculty hiring in the next two years.

“We know that the UW must better reflect the communities we serve, which requires short- and long-term changes to make our University a place where faculty from diverse backgrounds feel they belong,” UW Provost Dr. Mark Richards said. “The University’s academic leadership, including the Board of Deans and Chancellors, are determined to change this status quo for this generation of students, and for those to come.”

Over the next two years, UW will take actions such as invest $5 million in and prioritize the recruitment of faculty towards its DEI goals and identify outstanding Ph.D. students and post-doctoral fellows from underrepresented groups to help them as they progress in their STEM faculty career pursuits.

UW Tacoma and UW Bothell will also focus on hiring faculty to advance DEI goals.