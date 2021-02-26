× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

Carlecia Wright Becomes Lone Star College Chief Diversity Officer :

Carlecia Wright became Lone Star College (LSC)’s chief diversity officer, Hello Woodlands reported.

She was previously vice president of strategic partnerships and business development at BiasSync, a company that helped organizations manage unconscious bias.

In the past, she was also chief diversity officer for Houston’s Office of Business Opportunity and director of operations and policy adviser for the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development.

Wright holds a B.A. in Journalism from Columbia College Chicago, a master’s in public administration and public policy from New York University and certifications as a diversity and inclusion certified professional from Cornell University and unconscious bias certified trainer and facilitator from the Cultural Intelligence Institute.