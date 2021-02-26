Carlecia Wright Becomes Lone Star College Chief Diversity Officer - Higher Education

Carlecia Wright Becomes Lone Star College Chief Diversity Officer

Carlecia Wright became Lone Star College (LSC)’s chief diversity officer, Hello Woodlands reported.

Carlecia Wright

She was previously vice president of strategic partnerships and business development at BiasSync, a company that helped organizations manage unconscious bias.

In the past, she was also chief diversity officer for Houston’s Office of Business Opportunity and director of operations and policy adviser for the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development.

Wright holds a B.A. in Journalism from Columbia College Chicago, a master’s in public administration and public policy from New York University and certifications as a diversity and inclusion certified professional from Cornell University and unconscious bias certified trainer and facilitator from the Cultural Intelligence Institute.

 

 

