Education Company EAB to Acquire Student Success Platform Starfish

Education Company EAB to Acquire Student Success Platform Starfish

February 19, 2021 | :
by

Print

Education company EAB will acquire Hobsons’ student success platform, Starfish.

As Starfish joins EAB, hundreds of colleges and universities will join EAB’s Student Success Collaborative network.

“Starfish has helped more than five million students stay on their postsecondary roadmaps to success and graduation,” EAB CEO David Felsenthal said. “By adding the Starfish team and technology to EAB, together, we can help millions more students stay on track to earn their degrees.”

Starfish will remain independent until the acquisition is final.

 

 

