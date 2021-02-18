Portland State University in Housing Assistance Pilot Program - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

Portland State University in Housing Assistance Pilot Program

February 18, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Portland State University is part of a pilot program that gives rental assistance to housing-struggling college students in the Portland metro area, according to PSU officials.
The program, Affordable Rents for College Students (ARCS), is a partnership between Portland State University, Portland Community College, Mt. Hood Community College, New Avenues for Youth and College Housing Northwest.

The program began July 2020 and put a 50% subsidy on College Housing Northwest’s rental rates so that students pay approximately $500 per month for housing. The program also waives security deposits and application fees, gives free WiFi and reduces utility costs.

Slots in the program are rather limited, with only 18 students in total currently enrolled, four of whom are PSU students. Students are deemed candidates by school staff members.

The pilot will last through March 2021 with hopes of extension and expansion, which depends on funding.
According to a 2019 study, 20% of Oregon community college students experienced homelessness in the last year.

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Sister of Slain College Athlete Arrested in Oregon
Brookhaven’s DART Student GoPass Reduces Financial Challenges
Carmen Suarez: Diversity and Inclusion Work Evolving
CUNY’s ‘Single Stop’ Program Provides Holistic Support
Organizations Intensify Efforts to Help Homeless Students

MOST VIEWED


                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net