Portland State University in Housing Assistance Pilot Program :

Portland State University is part of a pilot program that gives rental assistance to housing-struggling college students in the Portland metro area, according to PSU officials.

The program, Affordable Rents for College Students (ARCS), is a partnership between Portland State University, Portland Community College, Mt. Hood Community College, New Avenues for Youth and College Housing Northwest.

The program began July 2020 and put a 50% subsidy on College Housing Northwest’s rental rates so that students pay approximately $500 per month for housing. The program also waives security deposits and application fees, gives free WiFi and reduces utility costs.

Slots in the program are rather limited, with only 18 students in total currently enrolled, four of whom are PSU students. Students are deemed candidates by school staff members.

The pilot will last through March 2021 with hopes of extension and expansion, which depends on funding.

According to a 2019 study, 20% of Oregon community college students experienced homelessness in the last year.