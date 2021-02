Wright State University to Potentially Cut Up to 113 Faculty Positions :

Wright State University President Dr. Susan Edwards is expected to recommend Feb. 19 that WSU lay off up to 113 faculty, WHIO reported.

Reasons cited by WSU officials include enrollment decreases, financial issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of last fall, approximately 12,000 students are enrolled at WSU. WSU enrollment fell 30% in the past five years.