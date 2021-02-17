Duke Engineering Dean Named Provost of Emory University :

Dr. Ravi Bellamkonda, Duke University’s Vinik Dean of the Pratt School of Engineering, will become provost and executive vice president of Emory University.

Bellamkonda has served as Emory faculty in the past, serving as chair of Emory and Georgia Tech’s joint department of biomedical engineering from 2013 to 2016.

During his tenure at Duke, faculty research awards rose 30% to a record high of $97 million in 2019-2020. He also led the creation of the new Wilkinson Building.

Dr. Jeff Glass, professor of electrical and computer engineering and Pratt’s senior associate dean for education and learning innovation, will be interim dean, effective July 1.