Lord Fairfax Community College Seeks New Name, Removing Former Slave Owner Namesake :

Lord Fairfax Community College’s board has voted 9-3 on to change the school’s name from that of an 18th-century slave owner, The Northern Virginia Daily reported.

The school’s namesake was Thomas, the 6th Lord Fairfax, with the name being selected in 1969 by the school’s first board. Fairfax owned more than 5 million acres of land and settled in Clarke County. He owned at least 97 enslaved people when he died.

“Lord Fairfax doesn’t represent anything we are about,” said Lt. Gen. Benjamin Freakley, who represents Shenandoah County on the board. LFCC will begin looking for a new name.