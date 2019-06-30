Hollins University President Resigns After Two Years on the Job

Dr. Pareena Lawrence, the president of Hollins University, the small, private women’s college near Roanoke, Virginia has resigned from her post, after just two years on the job.
Dr. Pareena Lawrence
The first person of color to lead the campus, Lawrence had high hopes for the position when she spoke to Diverse last year.
Alexandra Trower, chair of the university’s board of trustees said that Lawrence, who was born in India, resigned so that she could pursue her passion for international education and development.
Prior to becoming president of Hollins, Lawrence was the provost and chief academic officer at Augustana College and held teaching positions at the University of Minnesota, Morris where she was a full professor of economics and management.