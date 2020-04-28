Vermont State Colleges Chancellor to Resign After Criticism For Closure Proposal - Higher Education

Vermont State Colleges Chancellor to Resign After Criticism For Closure Proposal

April 28, 2020


Jeb Spaulding, the chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS), will resign Wednesday following sharp criticism over his recent recommendation to close three state college campuses, reported VT Digger.

Jeb Spaulding

Earlier this month, Spaulding proposed closing down Northern Vermont University, which has two campuses, and consolidating Vermont Technical College’s operations onto one campus, to deal with the financial exigencies arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

”I realize that a fresh perspective and new leadership is necessary to move the VSCS forward in its mission,” Spaulding said in an emailed statement, reported VT Digger. “I will continue to do all I can to provide support in the transition and champion the System’s leaders as they work through the challenges ahead.”

The college system’s staff and faculty unions were outraged by Spaulding’s closure recommendation.

“The reckless proposal he put forward meant legislators no longer trusted him,” said Linda Olson, a professor at Castleton University and the faculty union’s president. “This was the right decision to preserve the VSCS.”

