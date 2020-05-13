House Democrats’ New Act Proposes $10 Billion for HBCUs, MSIs in Coronavirus Relief - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

House Democrats’ New Act Proposes $10 Billion for HBCUs, MSIs in Coronavirus Relief

May 13, 2020 | :


PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

A new coronavirus relief and stimulus package proposal from House Democrats, unveiled Tuesday, calls for the provision of another $10.15 billion for historically Black Colleges and universities (HBCUs) and minority-serving institutions (MSIs).

This will be in addition to the $1 billion of federal funds made available to these institutions via the stimulus package under the CARES Act in March.

The House Democrats call the new proposal the Heroes Act. They see the additional $10.15 billion capable of alleviating the burdens associated with coronavirus for underresourced HBCUs and MSIs, and their students, according to a summary of the act.

Of the total $10.15 billion, House Democrats proposed $1.7 billion for HBCUs and MSIs; $20 million for the historically Black Howard University; $11 million for Gallaudet University, a federally chartered private university for the education of the deaf and hard of hearing; $11 million for the National Technical Institute for the Deaf; and $8.4 billion for other institutions of higher education.

Under the CARES Act, $13 million was made available to Howard University and $7 million to Gallaudet University. Howard’s hospital has been designated as one of the District of Columbia’s COVID-19 treatment facilities. It is also working in conjunction with D.C. Health.

The Heroes Act also wants suspension of student loan payments until Sep. 30, 2021. Under the CARES Act, these payments are suspended through September this year. The act wants Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, students made eligible for emergency grants. The Education Department said last month DACA and undocumented students aren’t allowed emergency grants from the CARES Act.

The act also proposes a $10,000 student loan cancellation. And it calls for additional funds for higher education institutions, including 30% of a $90 million state stabilization fund to public K-12 education, colleges and universities.

The CARES Act made available $14 billion for higher education, which most academic groups said was “woefully inadequate.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

LGBTQ Pride Month
Issue Date: 06/11/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 05/21/2020

Retirement Perspectives & Tributes
Issue Date: 06/25/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 06/04/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>