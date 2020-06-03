Upset at Their Behavior During Protests, Clark University Cuts Ties With Police - Higher Education

Upset at Their Behavior During Protests, Clark University Cuts Ties With Police

June 3, 2020 | :


Upset with the behavior of local law enforcement during what it said were peaceful protests, Clark University will discontinue its use of off-duty police officers and suspend its policy that requires a police officer at large student events.

Four Clark students of the Worcester, Massachusetts-based university were among several arrested on Monday during local protests against the death of George Floyd.

David P. Angel

The university “must and will provide unequivocal support to our students,” said president David P. Angel and president-elect David B. Fithian in a statement.

“A peaceful protest in downtown Worcester in the early evening was followed by a smaller protest in our Main South neighborhood,” the university officials’ statement said. “The Worcester Police Department responded to the Main South protest with a large number of officers in riot gear and the use of pepper spray. We do not at this time know the full circumstances or details of these events. What we do know is that the police actions we have witnessed are unacceptable and a source of dismay to all within our community.”

Clark’s decision to cut ties with police follows similar action by the University of Minnesota, which last week also announced it is limiting such ties with local law enforcement. The University of Minnesota’s action came after Floyd died while in the custody of the Minneapolis police after an officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck.

