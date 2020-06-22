Two Black Liberty U Football Players to Transfer Citing ‘Racial Insensitivity’ :

Weeks after Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. posted tweets with Blackface images, two Black Liberty University footballers Tayvion Land and Kei’Trel (Tre) Clark said on Monday they are transferring out of the Virginia institution due to its leadership’s “racial insensitivity” and “cultural incompetence.”

Earlier this month, Asia Todd, a Black player for Liberty University’s women’s basketball team also announced she is leaving for the same reasons.

Separately, at least four Black staff members, including a professor, have resigned because of Falwell Jr,’s May 27 tweet, which he has since deleted and apologized for. Close to 40,000 people have signed a letter written by several influential Black alumni who said they “have been disappointed and deeply grieved by your [Falwell Jr.’s] incendiary rhetoric over the past several years.”

On Monday, the football players Land and Clark released statements on Twitter announcing they are entering the National Collegiate Athletic Association transfer portal, which allows student-athletes to publicly declare their intent to transfer and desire to speak to other schools.

“My short time spent with the athletic department and most professors at Liberty University was much appreciated as it helped me improve my skills, gain new experiences, and meet a diverse group of friends,” said Land. “Unfortunately, due to the racial insensitivity displayed by leadership at Liberty University, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and no longer be a student-athlete at Liberty University. I pray that I am able to be provided with [an] opportunity at a new school that respects my culture and provides a comfortable environment.”

Clark released a similar statement saying that he put a lot of thought into his decision to leave Liberty University.

“This decision is simply bigger than football or the program,” said Clark. “The program, staff, and teammates were a complete blessing to my life. … However due to the cultural [incompetence] within multiple levels of leadership, it does not line up with my code of ethics.”

On June 10, Todd, too, made her announcement on Twitter about leaving Liberty University.

“The racial insensitivities shown within the leadership and culture simply do not align with my moral compass or personal convictions, therefore I did what I felt was best within my heart and stand up for what is right,” she said.