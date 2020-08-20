MEAC Releases Potential Spring Schedule for Fall Sports

If the spring status of the COVID-19 pandemic and NCAA scheduling guidelines permit it, MEAC plans for the football season to span from Feb. 27 through April 24, with a championship game set for May 1. Football teams would play a slate of six regional conference games, with teams split into divisions. The volleyball season would span from the first weekend of January through February, with the MEAC Volleyball Championship tentatively planned for the weekend of March 13-14. MEAC will also implement regional schedules for men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s tennis, baseball and softball.

“As has been the case since this pandemic started in March, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, university staff and fans are paramount,” said MEAC Commissioner Dennis E. Thomas. “I want to thank both the Forecasting Committee and the Health and Medical Advisory Group for their tireless efforts in formulating this plan.”