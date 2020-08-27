UK Basketball Coach ‘All Ears’ Regarding Conversation About Changing Name of Rupp Arena - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up,Sports |

UK Basketball Coach ‘All Ears’ Regarding Conversation About Changing Name of Rupp Arena

August 27, 2020 | :
by

PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

In a letter written to the University of Kentucky president in July, faculty members at the school had outlined multiple steps to advance the school toward racial equity, including the removal of the name of former UK head basketball coach Adolph Rupp from the school’s arena.

About a month later, John Calipari, UK’s head men’s basketball coach has now responded, saying he is “all ears” as to why Rupp’s name is problematic, reports WHAS-TV.

Adolph Rupp with players.

In his 42-year tenure, Rupp led the Kentucky team to four national championships, but his alleged use of derogatory language and discrimination toward Black players has tainted public perception of him in recent years.

“The Adolph Rupp name has come to stand for racism and exclusion in UK athletics and alienates Black students, fans, and attendees,” the faculty said, adding that, with the arena undergoing a $275 million renovation, it would be an opportune time “to change the name to a far more inclusive one, such as Wildcat Arena.”

That Rupp’s name stands for racism is somewhat disputed, reported The Washington Post in July. The Post noted that conflicting stories have been told of Rupp over the years.

“I spent time with him. I never saw any sign from him or heard anything from him that indicated to me that he was a racist or a bigot in any way,” NBA coach Red Auerbach told author John Feinstein in his 2005 book, Let Me Tell You a Story: A Lifetime in the Game.

Meanwhile, in his 2019 biography Adolph Rupp and the Rise of Kentucky Basketball, James Duane Bolin recounts multiple instances in which Rupp allegedly discriminated and used derogatory words against Black players.

According to WHAS-TV, Calipari said he knew the Rupp family personally, but “is willing to listen to different experiences or opinions other people may have.”

“This is another chance for us to listen and learn,” Calipari said. “Some people agree, some people are not going to agree … I’m all ears, I’m going to listen.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Vice President for Finance and Administration Clover Park Technical College
Faculty Admin., Instructional Design University of Central Florida
Hamilton College Tenure-Track Positions Hamilton College
Professional Advisor University of Denver
Program Manager, Coalition of Urban Serving Universities Association of Public and Land-grant Universities
Provost Muhlenberg College

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Hispanic Heritage Month
Issue Date: 10/01/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 09/10/2020

Recruitment & Retention/Top 100 Undergrad & Grad
Issue Date: 10/15/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 09/24/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>